Canada Suspends Parliament Past March Recess Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Opposition Whip

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:43 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Canada's Parliament will be suspended past the March recess period scheduled for next week, Chief Opposition Whip Mark Strahl said on Friday.

"My colleagues and I, in direct collaboration with our friends across the aisle, have come to an arrangement to suspend Parliament while ensuring the gov[ernmen]t continues to have the authority and capability to provide our country with necessary financial supports," Strahl said.

