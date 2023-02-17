Canada Suspends Search for Debris of Aerial Object Downed Over Lake Huron - RCMP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Canada suspended its search for debris of an aerial object downed over Lake Huron earlier this week due to adverse weather conditions, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

"After conducting an extensive search in the Lake Huron area with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard and other domestic and international partners, a decision was reached to suspend the search due to several factors including deteriorating weather and the low probability of recovery," the statement said on Thursday.

Search and recovery efforts continue in Yukon, where another aerial object was recently downed, the statement added.

The investigation is in "very early stages" but additional information will become available as recovery efforts unfold, the statement said.