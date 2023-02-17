UrduPoint.com

Canada Suspends Search For Debris Of Aerial Object Downed Over Lake Huron - RCMP

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Canada Suspends Search for Debris of Aerial Object Downed Over Lake Huron - RCMP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Canada suspended its search for debris of an aerial object downed over Lake Huron earlier this week due to adverse weather conditions, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

"After conducting an extensive search in the Lake Huron area with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard and other domestic and international partners, a decision was reached to suspend the search due to several factors including deteriorating weather and the low probability of recovery," the statement said on Thursday.

Search and recovery efforts continue in Yukon, where another aerial object was recently downed, the statement added.

The investigation is in "very early stages" but additional information will become available as recovery efforts unfold, the statement said.

Related Topics

Weather Police Canada

Recent Stories

Barca, Man United Europa League thriller ends in 2 ..

Barca, Man United Europa League thriller ends in 2-2 draw

40 minutes ago
 Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039; ..

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039;CARICOM&#039; meeting in Baham ..

2 hours ago
 Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of se ..

Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of search and rescue equipment

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College gra ..

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College graduate cadets

3 hours ago
 Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's ..

Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in ..

NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in AJK: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.