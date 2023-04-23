UrduPoint.com

Canada Suspends Work Of Embassy In Sudan - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Canada Suspends Work of Embassy in Sudan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Canada has decided to suspend the work of its embassy in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum amid ongoing fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Canadian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Several international evacuation campaigns are taking place in Sudan on Sunday as the parties to conflict have committed to a three-day ceasefire.

"The situation in Sudan has rapidly deteriorated making it impossible to safeguard the safety and security of our staff in Khartoum. After consulting with Canada's Ambassador to Sudan, the decision has been made to temporarily suspend our operations in Sudan.

Canadian diplomats will temporarily work from a safe location outside of the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The Canadian embassy will resume work as soon as the security situation in Sudan improves, the ministry added.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Related Topics

Canada Khartoum Sudan April Sunday Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation concludes participation in L ..

1 hour ago
 UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand ..

UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand Prix Paris Open 2023

1 hour ago
 China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate ..

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate at 74.3 pct in Q1 2023

3 hours ago
 Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainab ..

Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainable agrifood systems: FAO

3 hours ago
 Key investment in airport infrastructure needed no ..

Key investment in airport infrastructure needed now to meet demand for hydrogen ..

3 hours ago
 ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Hi ..

ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Historical Race Festival

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.