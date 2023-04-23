Canada Suspends Work of Embassy in Sudan - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Canada has decided to suspend the work of its embassy in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum amid ongoing fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Canadian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Several international evacuation campaigns are taking place in Sudan on Sunday as the parties to conflict have committed to a three-day ceasefire.

"The situation in Sudan has rapidly deteriorated making it impossible to safeguard the safety and security of our staff in Khartoum. After consulting with Canada's Ambassador to Sudan, the decision has been made to temporarily suspend our operations in Sudan.

Canadian diplomats will temporarily work from a safe location outside of the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The Canadian embassy will resume work as soon as the security situation in Sudan improves, the ministry added.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.