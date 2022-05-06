UrduPoint.com

Canada, Sweden Commit To Strengthening EU-NATO Cooperation, Bilateral Ties - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Canada, Sweden Commit to Strengthening EU-NATO Cooperation, Bilateral Ties - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Canada and Sweden are committed to strengthening bilateral ties and EU-NATO cooperation, the foreign ministers of their respective countries said at the conclusion of meeting in Ottawa.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde's first official visit to Canada on Thursday comes amid Stockholm's push to join NATO, a prospect that has been warmly received in Ottawa.

"As close transatlantic partners and friends, Canada and Sweden are committed to strengthening our transatlantic relations further, as well as strengthening EU-NATO cooperation, which is key to our collective security and prosperity," the statement from Linde and Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly said on Thursday.

The response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine - which aims to de-militarize an increasingly aggressive and NATO-integrated Kiev and root out extremist elements there - has demonstrated the "importance of transatlantic unity and cooperation," the two diplomats said.

Joly and Linde also vowed to double down on a pressure campaign on Tehran over the accidental downing of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 (PS752), saying that Canada and Sweden will work to ensure that full reparations are paid out. Iran has announced compensation packages for victims and the affected parties, however, Western states, including Canada have deemed these measures insufficient.

