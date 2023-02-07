Canada, Taiwan Will Begin Formal Talks to Boost Foreign Investments - Global Affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Canada and Taiwan have agreed to begin formal talks on a deal to boost and protect foreign investments, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small business and Economic Development, spoke with Taiwan's Minister without Portfolio, John Deng, in the capacity of Trade Representative. The two Ministers discussed their shared ambition to strengthen trade and investment between Canada and Taiwan, and agreed to begin formal negotiations on a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Arrangement," Global Affairs said in a statement.

The two agreed on the importance of creating greater access to investment potential for both Canadian and Taiwanese businesses, the statement said. They also committed to building on current trading relationship, particularly in the advanced manufacturing sectors and agriculture.

Canada considers Taiwan a "key" trade and investment partner, and the negotiations will secure new opportunities for sustainable growth and increased collaboration, Ng was quoted as saying in the statement.