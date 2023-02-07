UrduPoint.com

Canada, Taiwan Will Begin Formal Talks To Boost Foreign Investments - Global Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Canada, Taiwan Will Begin Formal Talks to Boost Foreign Investments - Global Affairs

Canada and Taiwan have agreed to begin formal talks on a deal to boost and protect foreign investments, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Canada and Taiwan have agreed to begin formal talks on a deal to boost and protect foreign investments, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small business and Economic Development, spoke with Taiwan's Minister without Portfolio, John Deng, in the capacity of Trade Representative. The two Ministers discussed their shared ambition to strengthen trade and investment between Canada and Taiwan, and agreed to begin formal negotiations on a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Arrangement," Global Affairs said in a statement.

The two agreed on the importance of creating greater access to investment potential for both Canadian and Taiwanese businesses, the statement said. They also committed to building on current trading relationship, particularly in the advanced manufacturing sectors and agriculture.

Canada considers Taiwan a "key" trade and investment partner, and the negotiations will secure new opportunities for sustainable growth and increased collaboration, Ng was quoted as saying in the statement.

Related Topics

Business Canada Agriculture Mary

Recent Stories

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey ..

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria - European Seismologis ..

9 minutes ago
 A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Com ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer, APTMA discus ..

9 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for conse ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for consensus on 'Charter of Economy'

9 minutes ago
 Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Ru ..

Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in Coming Months

9 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards PhD degrees

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.