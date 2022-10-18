Canada Targets 34 Persons, TV Station in New Raft of Russia Sanctions - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Canada has expanded its economic sanctions on Russia by targeting 34 people and Russian television network tv Zvezda for their involvement in what Ottawa says is spreading "propaganda," Global Affairs said in a press release on Monday.

"Canada is imposing sanctions on 34 individuals and 1 entity that are complicit in the dissemination of Russian disinformation and propaganda," the release said.

The list includes Russia's chief Ukraine negotiator Vladimir Medinsky; actors Sergei Bezrukov, Vladimir Mashkov and Dmitry Pevtsov; TV anchors Maria Sittel and Dmitry Guberniev; political experts Vladimir Kornilov and Sergei Mikheev; war correspondent Alexander Kots; Russian journalist Tina Kandelaki and her children; Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontiev; as well as other TV and media personalities.