UrduPoint.com

Canada Targets 34 Persons, TV Station In New Raft Of Russia Sanctions - Global Affairs

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Canada Targets 34 Persons, TV Station in New Raft of Russia Sanctions - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Canada has expanded its economic sanctions on Russia by targeting 34 people and Russian television network tv Zvezda for their involvement in what Ottawa says is spreading "propaganda," Global Affairs said in a press release on Monday.

"Canada is imposing sanctions on 34 individuals and 1 entity that are complicit in the dissemination of Russian disinformation and propaganda," the release said.

The list includes Russia's chief Ukraine negotiator Vladimir Medinsky; actors Sergei Bezrukov, Vladimir Mashkov and Dmitry Pevtsov; TV anchors Maria Sittel and Dmitry Guberniev; political experts Vladimir Kornilov and Sergei Mikheev; war correspondent Alexander Kots; Russian journalist Tina Kandelaki and her children; Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontiev; as well as other TV and media personalities.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Canada Ottawa Vladimir Putin Media TV

Recent Stories

Canada Targets 34 Persons, TV Station in New Raft ..

Canada Targets 34 Persons, TV Station in New Raft of Russia Sanctions - Global A ..

11 minutes ago
 Russian Sodium Nitrate Imports 'Threaten' US Indus ..

Russian Sodium Nitrate Imports 'Threaten' US Industry - US International Trade C ..

13 minutes ago
 Russian military jet crashes in south west, at lea ..

Russian military jet crashes in south west, at least two dead

13 minutes ago
 Germany to extend lifetime of all three remaining ..

Germany to extend lifetime of all three remaining nuclear plants: Scholz

13 minutes ago
 Scholz extends life of Germany's remaining nuclear ..

Scholz extends life of Germany's remaining nuclear plants

13 minutes ago
 EU to Keep Looking Into Alleged Iranian Origin of ..

EU to Keep Looking Into Alleged Iranian Origin of Drones Used by Russia - Borrel ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.