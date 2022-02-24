Canada Targets 58 Individuals, Entities in 'Further, Severe Sanctions' on Russia - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Canada is imposing a second round of sanctions against Moscow after President Vladimir Putin approved a special military operation in the Donbas region, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"We are imposing further, severe sanctions.

These sanctions will target 58 individuals and entities, including members of the Russian elite and their family members," Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.