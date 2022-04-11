UrduPoint.com

Canada Targets Developer Of Iskander Missile Systems, MIPT Institute With Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Canada's new sanctions list includes the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), Machine Building Design Bureau in Kolomna, Vympel Shipyard, and Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant, Global Affairs Canada said on Monday.

Machine Building Design Bureau, located in the city of Kolomna in the Moscow region, is the developer of Iskander mobile short range ballistic missile systems, and Shipyard Vympel develops Project corvettes.

Earlier in the day, the country introduced sanctions against 33 entities in the Russian defense sector in response to the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

