UrduPoint.com

Canada Targets Russian Media, Watchdog Roskomnadzor With New Sanctions

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Canada Targets Russian Media, Watchdog Roskomnadzor With New Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Canada unveiled on Friday a new batch of sanctions against Russia, targeting media watchdog Roskomnadzor and its executives, major news outlets and channels including Sputnik, RT, the TASS news agency.

"To counter the Kremlin's disinformation campaign, Canada is imposing sanctions against 29 state-sponsored disinformation and propaganda agents and 15 entities controlled or owned by the Russian government and involved in disinformation efforts. This includes Sumbatovich Gasparyan, the Head of the International Department at Russia Today (RT) state media holding, with considerable influence in Russia," the statement said.

The sanctions list also includes Channel One, NTV, VGTRK, Gazprom Media, Regnum news agency and news anchor Ekaterina Andreeva.

Related Topics

Russia Canada Media Government

Recent Stories

President, PM express deep condolences over sad de ..

President, PM express deep condolences over sad demise of Shinzo Abe

11 minutes ago
 Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

17 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her Londo ..

Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her London vacations

1 hour ago
 Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

3 hours ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

4 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.