Canada Tax Agency Says Reports Of Infiltration By Organized Crime 'Misleading'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 04:40 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Reports alleging that Canada's tax agency has been infiltrated by organized crime are misleading, Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) spokesperson Etienne Biram said in a statement to Sputnik.

Last week, the independent media outlet Blacklock's Reporter reported citing CRA internal documents that the agency has been infiltrated by members of Canadian biker gangs.

"Recent allegations found online are misleading," Biram said on Tuesday.

The CRA said the allegations appear to be based on a report that focused on two incidents, which occurred in 2009 and 2015. The CRA noted that in both cases the incidents were already publicized and referred to Canada's Federal police agency - the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) - which resulted in criminal investigations and dismissals.

The CRA said that it takes the safety of taxpayers' information very seriously and noted that a number of safeguards exist to ensure the integrity of the revenue service.

On Friday, the RCMP told Sputnik said it could not confirm whether an investigation has been launched into the reported infiltration.

According to the report, the CRA was breached multiple times and in one instance an agency employee involved in a romantic relationship with a biker gang member used her authority pass to give the criminal syndicate personal information about debtors and their lawyers.

In another case, a CRA employee with biker gang ties obtained and shared personal information about law enforcement officers and their families with a criminal organization, according to the report.

