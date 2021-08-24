Canada Tells G7 Allies Its Forces Ready to Stay in Afghanistan Beyond August 31 - Trudeau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Canada informed G7 allies it is prepared to remain in Afghanistan beyond the August 31 deadline for all US and allied troops to withdraw from the war-torn country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

The group of advanced economies convened an urgent virtual meeting to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) reclaimed control of the country in advance of the pullout of foreign troops.

"I emphasized that Canada is ready to stay beyond the [August 31] deadline, if it's at all possible," Trudeau said during a press briefing at the conclusion of the G7 meeting.