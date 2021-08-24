UrduPoint.com

Canada Tells G7 Allies Its Forces Ready To Stay In Afghanistan Beyond August 31 - Trudeau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:41 PM

Canada Tells G7 Allies Its Forces Ready to Stay in Afghanistan Beyond August 31 - Trudeau

Canada informed G7 allies it is prepared to remain in Afghanistan beyond the August 31 deadline for all US and allied troops to withdraw from the war-torn country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Canada informed G7 allies it is prepared to remain in Afghanistan beyond the August 31 deadline for all US and allied troops to withdraw from the war-torn country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

The group of advanced economies convened an urgent virtual meeting to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) reclaimed control of the country in advance of the pullout of foreign troops.

"I emphasized that Canada is ready to stay beyond the [August 31] deadline, if it's at all possible," Trudeau said during a press briefing at the conclusion of the G7 meeting.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia Canada Justin Trudeau August All From

Recent Stories

Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

58 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Art ..

DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Palms Sports to ..

58 minutes ago
 Biden to stick to August 31 Afghanistan pullout de ..

Biden to stick to August 31 Afghanistan pullout deadline: US media

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19-like pandemic may hit within next 60 year ..

Covid-19-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

2 minutes ago
 Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies Aged 80

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies Aged 80

2 minutes ago
 Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80: ..

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80: agent

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.