Canada Temporarily Moves Part Of Its Troops Outside Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Canada Temporarily Moves Part of Its Troops Outside Ukraine - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Canadian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that it will begin to temporary redeploy part of its military personnel from Ukraine to other countries in Europe.

"As a result of the complex operational environment linked to Russia's unwarranted aggression against Ukraine, the Canadian Armed Forces is in the process of temporarily relocating components of Joint Task Force - Ukraine (JTF-U) to elsewhere in Europe," the ministry said in a statement.

The redeployment does not signal the end of the Canadian mission in Ukraine, according to the statement, but rather aims to "refocus... efforts while ensuring the safety and security of CAF members."

"Thus, while we can confirm we have relocated some of our forces outside of Ukraine, we will not discuss numbers, locations, or future intentions," the ministry said.

>