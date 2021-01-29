UrduPoint.com
Canada Tightens COVID-19 Entry Requirements, Mandates Testing At Airports - Trudeau

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that his government is introducing a host of new COVID-19 entry requirements in a bid to curtail the flow of travelers in and out of the country during the pandemic.

"As soon as possible, in the coming weeks, we will be introducing mandatory PCR testing at the airport for people returning to Canada. Travelers will then have to wait for up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results, at their own expense, which is expected to be more than C$2,000 [$1,565 USD]," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

