UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Advance Development, Testing Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine - Research Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

Canada to Advance Development, Testing of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine - Research Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A Chinese vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus disease will proceed to the testing phase in Canada, the National Research Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) today announced a collaboration with CanSino Biologics Inc.

(CanSinoBIO) to advance bioprocessing and clinical development in Canada of a candidate vaccine against COVID-19," the statement said.

The Ad5-nCoV is among the few COVID-19 vaccine candidates across the world approved for initial safety testing in humans.

The candidate was developed in a joint venture by CanSinoBIO and the Chinese military's academy of Military Medical Sciences.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly stressed the daily constraints that much of the population is adhering to will be the new normal until a vaccine is developed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World China Canada Justin Trudeau Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

49 minutes ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

49 minutes ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

1 hour ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

2 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

2 hours ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.