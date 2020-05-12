Canada to Advance Development, Testing of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine - Research Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A Chinese vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus disease will proceed to the testing phase in Canada, the National Research Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) today announced a collaboration with CanSino Biologics Inc.

(CanSinoBIO) to advance bioprocessing and clinical development in Canada of a candidate vaccine against COVID-19," the statement said.

The Ad5-nCoV is among the few COVID-19 vaccine candidates across the world approved for initial safety testing in humans.

The candidate was developed in a joint venture by CanSinoBIO and the Chinese military's academy of Military Medical Sciences.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly stressed the daily constraints that much of the population is adhering to will be the new normal until a vaccine is developed.