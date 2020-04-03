UrduPoint.com
Canada To Allocate $71Mln For Vulnerable Communities' Food Needs Amid COVID-19 - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:50 PM

The Canadian government is allocating $71 million to support food supply in vulnerable communities amid the growing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Canadian government is allocating $71 million to support food supply in vulnerable communities amid the growing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday.

"The government will provide C$100 million [US$71 million] to meet the urgent food needs of vulnerable Canadians, including those living in indigenous and northern communities," Trudeau said during a daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau said food banks and other organizations have seen a significant drop in donations and volunteers amid the pandemic, forcing the Federal government to take action.

More Stories From World

