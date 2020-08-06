UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Allocate Up To $3.7Mln In Aid To Lebanon After Beirut Blast - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:10 AM

Canada to Allocate Up to $3.7Mln in Aid to Lebanon After Beirut Blast - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Canada will provide Lebanon with up to 5 million Canadian Dollars ($3.7 million) in humanitarian aid following the huge explosion that hit Beirut on Tuesday, the Canadian Foreign Ministry said.

"[Canada] is providing up to $5M in humanitarian assistance, with an initial $1.5M going immediately to trusted partners on the ground including @redcrossLebanon, via @redcrosscanada, to help meet the urgent needs of people affected by the tragic #BeirutExplosion," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Canada is closely monitoring the situation in Beirut to better understand the humanitarian needs of the devastated city, the ministry added.

The massive explosion hit the Beirut port on Tuesday evening, leaving at least 135 people killed, some 5,000 others injured and half of the city's buildings damaged. Dozens of people are still missing.

The Lebanese authorities say that the blast was likely linked to improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port.

Related Topics

Injured Canada Twitter Beirut Lebanon Million

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor horizontal visibility warning unti ..

7 hours ago

Ajman Souq fire brought under control, no casualti ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

9 hours ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

9 hours ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

9 hours ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.