Canada to Allocate Up to $3.7Mln in Aid to Lebanon After Beirut Blast - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Canada will provide Lebanon with up to 5 million Canadian Dollars ($3.7 million) in humanitarian aid following the huge explosion that hit Beirut on Tuesday, the Canadian Foreign Ministry said.

"[Canada] is providing up to $5M in humanitarian assistance, with an initial $1.5M going immediately to trusted partners on the ground including @redcrossLebanon, via @redcrosscanada, to help meet the urgent needs of people affected by the tragic #BeirutExplosion," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Canada is closely monitoring the situation in Beirut to better understand the humanitarian needs of the devastated city, the ministry added.

The massive explosion hit the Beirut port on Tuesday evening, leaving at least 135 people killed, some 5,000 others injured and half of the city's buildings damaged. Dozens of people are still missing.

The Lebanese authorities say that the blast was likely linked to improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port.