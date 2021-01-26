Canada to Announce New COVID-19 Travel Restrictions in Coming Days - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Canada will introduce additional COVID-19-related travel restrictions in the coming days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We will not hesitate to take tougher measures if, and when, they are needed and we'll be making an announcement in the coming days," Trudeau said.

The prime minister noted the government is taking its time in crafting the new regulations in order to avoid disruptions to supply chains that operate via commercial air traffic.

Ottawa last tweaked travel procedures earlier this month, mandating that all incoming passengers into Canada must submit a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding.