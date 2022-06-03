Canada to Announce New Sanctions Against Russia Soon - Foreign Minister

Canada will soon announce new sanctions measures against Russia, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Friday, just days after Ottawa unveiled its latest designations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Canada will soon announce new sanctions measures against Russia, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Friday, just days after Ottawa unveiled its latest designations.

"I'll have new sanctions to announce very soon as well" Joly said during a press briefing.

The Canadian government on Tuesday unveiled a new tranche of Russia sanctions, targeting 22 individuals and four entities.