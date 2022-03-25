Canada to Ban Certain Technology Exports to Russia to Undermine Its Military - Ottawa

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Canada will introduce new bans on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia in order to undermine and erode the country's military, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said in a statement on Thursday.

"To further build on Canada's coordinated response to Russia's illegal, unprovoked and unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine, the Prime Minister today announced additional measures to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its invasion, including: imposing in the coming days new prohibitions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations to prohibit the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia, with the aim of undermining and eroding the capabilities of the Russian military," the statement said.