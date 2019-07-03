Canada to Ban DPR, LPR Residents With Russian Passports From Entering Country - Freeland

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Canada is going to ban residents of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), who have Russian passports, from entering the country, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on April 24 a decree allowing residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in Donbas to obtain Russian citizenship in a simplified manner. According to the president, the measure is purely humanitarian and meant to protect the people's rights.

Freeland said on Tuesday that Ottawa would make efforts to prevent DPR and LPR residents with such passports from entering Canada.

She also called on other countries to act in the same way.

The European Council said in a press release on June 20 that it would continue monitoring the situation in the war-battered Donbas region, adding that it was ready to consider "in close coordination with international partners" non-recognition of the passports that Russia had allegedly issued in circumvention of the Minsk accords on Donbas crisis settlement.