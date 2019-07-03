UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Ban DPR, LPR Residents With Russian Passports From Entering Country - Freeland

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:20 AM

Canada to Ban DPR, LPR Residents With Russian Passports From Entering Country - Freeland

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Canada is going to ban residents of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), who have Russian passports, from entering the country, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on April 24 a decree allowing residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in Donbas to obtain Russian citizenship in a simplified manner. According to the president, the measure is purely humanitarian and meant to protect the people's rights.

Freeland said on Tuesday that Ottawa would make efforts to prevent DPR and LPR residents with such passports from entering Canada.

She also called on other countries to act in the same way.

The European Council said in a press release on June 20 that it would continue monitoring the situation in the war-battered Donbas region, adding that it was ready to consider "in close coordination with international partners" non-recognition of the passports that Russia had allegedly issued in circumvention of the Minsk accords on Donbas crisis settlement.

Related Topics

Russia Canada Minsk Ottawa Vladimir Putin Same Luhansk Donetsk April June Citizenship From

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

3 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

3 hours ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

3 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

3 hours ago

Int'l market to open for Pakistan after signing IM ..

3 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.