Canada to Boost Wages for Essential Workers Amid Pandemic - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Canadian Federal government reached an agreement with the provinces and territories to supplement wages for essential workers on the frontlines against the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"I can announce that we have an agreement with all the provinces and territories to provide a wage top-up for essential workers," Trudeau said during his daily COVID-19 press briefing. "Right now, we're finalizing the details with the last provinces."

The federal government will absorb three-quarters of the associated costs - expected to be in the vicinity of $2.

15 billion, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The details of how the supplemental funds will be distributed to low-income earners will be up to each of the provinces and territories, Trudeau added.

Critics, however, have charged that the decision comes far too late in the game, considering the idea of the wage top was first broached nearly one month ago.

Other income support measures include the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, a $1,400 benefit for workers who have had their income streams affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and a $6.5-billion COVID-19 benefit package for students.