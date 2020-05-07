UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Boost Wages For Essential Workers Amid Pandemic - Trudeau

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Canada to Boost Wages for Essential Workers Amid Pandemic - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Canadian Federal government reached an agreement with the provinces and territories to supplement wages for essential workers on the frontlines against the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"I can announce that we have an agreement with all the provinces and territories to provide a wage top-up for essential workers," Trudeau said during his daily COVID-19 press briefing. "Right now, we're finalizing the details with the last provinces."

The federal government will absorb three-quarters of the associated costs - expected to be in the vicinity of $2.

15 billion, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The details of how the supplemental funds will be distributed to low-income earners will be up to each of the provinces and territories, Trudeau added.

Critics, however, have charged that the decision comes far too late in the game, considering the idea of the wage top was first broached nearly one month ago.

Other income support measures include the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, a $1,400 benefit for workers who have had their income streams affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and a $6.5-billion COVID-19 benefit package for students.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Justin Trudeau All From Government Agreement Top Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

27 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

Nisar Safdar becomes new president PTI district Ab ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.