Canada to Broaden Scope of Sanctions Introduced Against Russia - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Canada intends to expand the sanctions it has imposed against Russia, targeting the Russian industrial manufacturing sector, among others, Canada's Department of Global Affairs has announced.

"The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada intends to impose further sanctions in relation to Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the release, the new sanctions build on the restrictions that Joly announced at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on Friday.

"...Canada will expand existing measures on the oil, gas and chemical sectors to include industrial manufacturing," the statement specified, adding that the "new sanctions will apply to land and pipeline transport and the manufacturing of metals and of transport, computer, electronic and electrical equipment, as well as of machinery.

"

Canadian businesses will have 60 days to conclude contracts with the targeted Russian industries and services once the new sanctions come into effect, Global Affairs Canada said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.