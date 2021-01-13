UrduPoint.com
Canada To Buy More Pfizer Vaccine Doses To Continue Immunization Campaign - Trudeau

Canada to Buy More Pfizer Vaccine Doses to Continue Immunization Campaign - Trudeau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the country would purchase another 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus in an effort to accelerate and expand the country's immunization campaign throughout the year.

Canada began its mass vaccination campaign on December 14, 2020, having initially secured 20 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

"I can announce that we have reached an agreement with Pfizer to buy an additional 20 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine," Trudeau said in an address, posted on his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first to receive approval by Canadian health authorities. The country has also secured 40 million doses of the Moderna vaccine for this year.

Trudeau said that the government expects to vaccinate the entire population by September.

According to the latest data from the Canadian vaccination tracker, over 388,000 doses of two authorized vaccines have been administered across Canada.

