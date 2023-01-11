UrduPoint.com

Canada To Buy US-Made NASAMS Missile System For Ukraine - Trudeau's Office

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told US President Joe Biden that Canada will purchase a US-manufactured National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine, the Canadian government announced on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the two had a bilateral meeting on the margins of the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City.

"The Prime Minister informed the President that Canada will purchase a U.S.-manufactured National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine," the readout said.

Defense Minister Anita Anand said that "this is the first Canadian donation of an air defence system to Ukraine."

