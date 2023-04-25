Canada to Conduct Airlift Operations in of Sudan, Situation is 'Very Concerning' - Trudeau

(@FahadShabbir)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Ottawa was looking to conduct direct airlift operations out of Sudan amid a "very concerning" situation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Ottawa was looking to conduct direct airlift operations out of Sudan amid a "very concerning" situation.

"Obviously the situation in Sudan is extremely concerning. It's one of the poorest countries in the world and having this kind of conflict is having a huge impact on civilians. Canada is engaged with our allies. We have assets in the region. We are looking at doing direct airlifts of Canadians and dependents," Trudeau told reporters.

Trudeau said that in a conversation with the Chairperson of the African Union earlier today, he offered Canada's support, while also calling for a ceasefire.

Canada has had military assets in the region for many days, Trudeau pursued, noting that despite coordination with allies, airlift operations are made difficult considering the little number of locations from which they can take place.

"There's discussion with different countries on who gets to land when, who gets to do the airlift work quickly," Trudeau said, adding that besides the airlift efforts, the Canadian navy has also deployed two assets off the coast of Sudan in the Red Sea, Trudeau said, a frigate and a supply ship.

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said that 1700 individuals have contacted the diplomatic mission, an important number in comparison to other countries, as many are dual nationals.

Joly said that out of the 1700, a hundred have already left Sudan and 500 have requested for assistance, adding that those currently located out of Khartoum, in border, areas have taken the initiative to leave by themselves.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter in Khartoum. The military accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but they have not contributed to the settlement of the conflict yet.