Canada to Conduct Review of Defense Policy - Defense Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Canada will conduct a review of its defense policy amid the changing geopolitical environment, including the armed conflict in Ukraine, Minister of National Defense Anita Anand announced on Thursday.

"We will...

undertake a review of defense policy to ensure that we remain ready to meet current and emerging threats," Anand told reporters at Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

The defense minister said the world is "a much less safe place than it was two years ago and, certainly, two months ago," referring to the geopolitical shifts spurred by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Anand emphasized that Canada must make the necessary adjustments to remain a "valuable ally and partner."