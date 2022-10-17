UrduPoint.com

Canada To Continue Holding Iran Accountable For Human Rights Violations - Trudeau

Canada will continue taking measures to hold Iran accountable for human rights violations following the death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police

"We will continue to look for all measures that are strong and appropriate to hold this murderous regime to account. We stand with the women of Iran - from schoolgirls to grandmothers - as they protest this murderous regime," Trudeau told reporters, when asked to comment on the crackdown on mass protests in the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Canada has one of the strongest sanctions regimes against Iran in the world, Trudeau added. He also called on Tehran to change its approach.

On September 13, Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison.

The woman was sent to a detention center for an explanatory conversation. According to Iranian authorities, she had a heart attack there, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. On September 16, the young woman died.

Her death sparked mass protests, with some suggesting that law enforcement officers hit Amini in the head. Examination of the woman's body revealed no signs of violence, Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Saleh said.

Tehran has said that the mass protests were orchestrated by foreign powers and summoned ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and the chargé d'affaires of France. The European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls for overthrowing the Iranian government.

