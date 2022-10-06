Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trudeau

Canada will continue to impose sanctions against the leadership of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Crops (IRGC) for crimes it has allegedly committed, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Canada will continue to impose sanctions against the leadership of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Crops (IRGC) for crimes it has allegedly committed, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to sanction leadership of IRGC as we make sure they are held fully accountable for crimes they are committing," Trudeau said during remarks at Canada's House of Commons regarding Iran's downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Four years ago, the Canadian Parliament passed a motion to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, but no action has been taken by Trudeau's government.

However, earlier this week, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly previewed that Canada would impose new sanctions on Iran over the downing of Flight 752, but did not provide further details.

On Monday, Canada announced it was imposing new sanctions on 25 individuals and nine entities in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16. Amini was detained by the so-called Morality Police and collapsed and died in a public hall while being detained.