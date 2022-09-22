Canada to Continue Strengthening Anti-Russia Sanctions, Send Military Aid to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Canada will continue to strengthen the sanctions imposed on Russia and provide military assistance to Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference.

"Canada is going to continue to strengthen our sanctions, we are going to continue to send military aid to Ukraine," Trudeau said on Wednesday evening.

Trudeau added that Ukraine has been asking for more ammunition from Canada, so Ottawa is working on fulfilling that request.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order calling up 300,000 reservists to support Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Putin accused the collective West of using the threat of nuclear weapons to blackmail Russia and warned that Moscow will use all means at its disposal in case its territorial integrity is threatened.

On February 24, Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.