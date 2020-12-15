Canada to Contribute $380Mln for Global Distribution of COVID-19 Therapeutics - Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Canada will contribute $380 million toward distributing therapeutics, tests and vaccines against the novel coronavirus in developing nations, Minister of International Development Karina Gould told reporters on Monday.

"Canada's investment of $485 million [$380 million USD], being announced today, will reinforce the work of key partners and build on our commitment to make COVID-19 medical countermeasures more accessible for all countries," Gould said.

The biggest portion of the new funding - $180.2 million - will go toward supplying developing nations with treatments against the deadly disease through the World Health Organization's Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, the minister said.

The funding is on top of $677.71 million committed to date, according to a Canadian government press release.