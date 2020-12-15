UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Contribute $380Mln For Global Distribution Of COVID-19 Therapeutics - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Canada to Contribute $380Mln for Global Distribution of COVID-19 Therapeutics - Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Canada will contribute $380 million toward distributing therapeutics, tests and vaccines against the novel coronavirus in developing nations, Minister of International Development Karina Gould told reporters on Monday.

"Canada's investment of $485 million [$380 million USD], being announced today, will reinforce the work of key partners and build on our commitment to make COVID-19 medical countermeasures more accessible for all countries," Gould said.

The biggest portion of the new funding - $180.2 million - will go toward supplying developing nations with treatments against the deadly disease through the World Health Organization's Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, the minister said.

The funding is on top of $677.71 million committed to date, according to a Canadian government press release.

Related Topics

World Canada All Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

56 minutes ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

59 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health applies Dynamx Coronary Bioadap ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.