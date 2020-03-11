Canada to Create $730Mln Coronavirus Response Fund - Trudeau

Canada is introducing a $730 million response fund to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Canada is introducing a $730 million response fund to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"Our government will be creating a billion Dollar [US$730 million] COVID-19 response fund, which will provide money to the provinces and territories to deal with preparation and mitigation for the virus" Trudeau said.