UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Deploy 90 Military Instructors Back To Ukraine After COVID-19 Retreat - Army

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

Canada to Deploy 90 Military Instructors Back to Ukraine After COVID-19 Retreat - Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Canada's armed forces will redeploy 90 members of the mission in Ukraine by the end of the month in a bid to resume exercises and activities scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the update posted on the Canadian government's website on Monday.

In 2015, Canada sent about 200 military to Ukraine to train local forces within Operation UNIFIER at the request of the Ukrainian government. In April, this and other Canada's overseas missions were postponed due to the coronavirus-related restrictions, and all but 60 soldiers left Ukraine.

"Following a reassessment of the situation, including an analysis of force health protection measures and the risk posed by COVID-19, the decision was made to deploy another 90 of these members.

These personnel will deploy in June 2020," the statement read.

According to the text, the military will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival before being ready to "resume their mission of supporting the Security Forces of Ukraine."

In March of 2019, Canada renewed UNIFIER for another three years. The mission coordinated its operations with other nations via a Multinational Joint Commission including, aside from Canada itself, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark and Sweden.

Related Topics

Ukraine Canada United Kingdom Poland United States Sweden Lithuania Denmark March April June 2015 2019 2020 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

3 minutes ago

NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Sehb ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2,663 deaths with 1,42, 263 cases ..

27 minutes ago

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

6 hours ago

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

10 hours ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.