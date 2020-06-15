Canada to Deploy 90 Military Instructors Back to Ukraine After COVID-19 Retreat - Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Canada's armed forces will redeploy 90 members of the mission in Ukraine by the end of the month in a bid to resume exercises and activities scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the update posted on the Canadian government's website on Monday.

In 2015, Canada sent about 200 military to Ukraine to train local forces within Operation UNIFIER at the request of the Ukrainian government. In April, this and other Canada's overseas missions were postponed due to the coronavirus-related restrictions, and all but 60 soldiers left Ukraine.

"Following a reassessment of the situation, including an analysis of force health protection measures and the risk posed by COVID-19, the decision was made to deploy another 90 of these members.

These personnel will deploy in June 2020," the statement read.

According to the text, the military will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival before being ready to "resume their mission of supporting the Security Forces of Ukraine."

In March of 2019, Canada renewed UNIFIER for another three years. The mission coordinated its operations with other nations via a Multinational Joint Commission including, aside from Canada itself, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark and Sweden.