Canada to Deploy Additional Fire Management Personnel to Combat Australian Wildfires

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Canadian foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced on Twitter that Canada is committing an additional 69 fire management personnel to combat the wildfires ravaging Australia.

"In response to a request from our Australian friends, Canada will deploy 69 additional fire management personnel to help with the devastating fires that continue to ravage Australia. We are all proud of their efforts," Champagne said.

The bush fires, which have been ravaging across Australia since September 2019 and have recently intensified, have reportedly claimed 29 lives, destroying more than 2,000 houses and killing over 1 billion animals.

Australia's authorities have mobilized the navy and aircraft to extinguish the fires and are evacuating the population from the southeastern coast of the country. Firefighters from the Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States, among others, are assisting in the efforts.