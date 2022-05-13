Canada to Deploy General, 6 Staff Officers to Latvia to Boost NATO Capabilities - Trudeau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Ottawa will deploy a general and six staff officers to Latvia to strengthen NATO defenses, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

"Today, I am very pleased to announce that we will be deploying a general and six staff officers to NATO's multinational division north headquarters in Adazi," Trudeau said on Thursday.

"They'll be part of a first of its kind unit in the northern Baltic Sea region to help plan, coordinate and integrate regional military activities. It will serve as a continued important part of our enhancements to NATO's defense and deterrence capabilities."

The Canadian prime minister made the announcement during a joint press conference with Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Kariņs.

Trudeau said currently 695 Canadian armed forces are deployed in Latvia.