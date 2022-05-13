UrduPoint.com

Canada To Deploy General, 6 Staff Officers To Latvia To Boost NATO Capabilities - Trudeau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Canada to Deploy General, 6 Staff Officers to Latvia to Boost NATO Capabilities - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Ottawa will deploy a general and six staff officers to Latvia to strengthen NATO defenses, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

"Today, I am very pleased to announce that we will be deploying a general and six staff officers to NATO's multinational division north headquarters in Adazi," Trudeau said on Thursday.

"They'll be part of a first of its kind unit in the northern Baltic Sea region to help plan, coordinate and integrate regional military activities. It will serve as a continued important part of our enhancements to NATO's defense and deterrence capabilities."

The Canadian prime minister made the announcement during a joint press conference with Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Kariņs.

Trudeau said currently 695 Canadian armed forces are deployed in Latvia.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ottawa Latvia Justin Trudeau

Recent Stories

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Na ..

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Nayyar Bukhari

1 hour ago
 COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

1 hour ago
 Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region ..

Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Ministry

1 hour ago
 PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamab ..

PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Indian troops continue massive search operations i ..

Indian troops continue massive search operations in IIOJK

1 hour ago
 Prof Butt calls for sustained, time-bound Pak-Indi ..

Prof Butt calls for sustained, time-bound Pak-India talks to resolve Kashmir dis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.