WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Canada will be deploying on July 3 His Majesty's Canadian Ships (HMCS) Shawinigan and Summerside from their bases in Halifax, Nova Scotia to join NATO's Operation REASSURANCE, Minister of Defense Anita Anand said on Thursday.

"Today, I am happy to announce that His Majesty's Canadian Ships Shawinigan and Summerside based at CFB Halifax will be the next two Canadian ships to deploy on NATO maritime operations. The two ships will deploy from Halifax on July 3, to join Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One on Operation REASSURANCE," Anand said during a joint press conference with her counterpart from the UK, Ben Wallace, in London.

Canada's Defense Chief noted that this is another proof of the country's commitment to NATO and a demonstration of the Royal Canadian Navy's intention to strengthen and preserve its "leadership" position in the world by securing European waters.

Anand further added that both vessels have been boarded by clearance diving teams and autonomous submersibles with mine countermeasures search capabilities, and also noted that this would be the HMCS Shawinigan's first deployment to Operation Reassurance, and the second for the Summerside.

Canada currently has deployed some 1,100 troops in the Baltics in support of NATO's Operation Reassurance which aims to protect the alliance's eastern flank from an eventual Russian invasion. Operation Reassurance is Canada's largest military deployment outside of its own borders.