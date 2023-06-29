Open Menu

Canada To Deploy HMCS Shawinigan, Summerside To NATO's Operation Reassurance - Anand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Canada to Deploy HMCS Shawinigan, Summerside to NATO's Operation Reassurance - Anand

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Canada will be deploying on July 3 His Majesty's Canadian Ships (HMCS) Shawinigan and Summerside from their bases in Halifax, Nova Scotia to join NATO's Operation REASSURANCE, Minister of Defense Anita Anand said on Thursday.

"Today, I am happy to announce that His Majesty's Canadian Ships Shawinigan and Summerside based at CFB Halifax will be the next two Canadian ships to deploy on NATO maritime operations. The two ships will deploy from Halifax on July 3, to join Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One on Operation REASSURANCE," Anand said during a joint press conference with her counterpart from the UK, Ben Wallace, in London.

Canada's Defense Chief noted that this is another proof of the country's commitment to NATO and a demonstration of the Royal Canadian Navy's intention to strengthen and preserve its "leadership" position in the world by securing European waters.

Anand further added that both vessels have been boarded by clearance diving teams and autonomous submersibles with mine countermeasures search capabilities, and also noted that this would be the HMCS Shawinigan's first deployment to Operation Reassurance, and the second for the Summerside.

Canada currently has deployed some 1,100 troops in the Baltics in support of NATO's Operation Reassurance which aims to protect the alliance's eastern flank from an eventual Russian invasion. Operation Reassurance is Canada's largest military deployment outside of its own borders.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia Canada London Shawinigan Halifax Wallace Alliance United Kingdom July From

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

4 hours ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

8 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

8 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

9 hours ago

More Stories From World