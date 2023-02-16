Canada to Deploy Navy Vessels to Conduct Surveillance Off Haitian Coast - Trudeau

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Canada will deploy Navy vessels to conduct surveillance off the coast of Haiti in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"Today I am announcing that Canada will also deploy Royal Canadian Navy vessels to conduct surveillance, gather intelligence and maintain a maritime presence off the Haitian coast in the coming weeks," Trudeau said.