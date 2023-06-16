UrduPoint.com

Canada To Deploy Squadron Of 15 Leopard 2 Tanks To Latvia By Fall - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Canada to Deploy Squadron of 15 Leopard 2 Tanks to Latvia by Fall - Defense Ministry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Canada will deploy a squadron of 15 Leopard 2 tanks to Latvia by fall 2023, along with supporting personnel and equipment, the Ministry of National Defense said on Friday.

"Minister Anand announced that Canada intends to deploy a Canadian Army Tank Squadron of 15 Leopard 2 tanks to Latvia, along with supporting personnel and equipment.

This deployment as part of Operation REASSURANCE is set to take place over the coming months, with the full arrival of the tanks, initial supporting personnel, and equipment expected by Fall 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

The full complement of approximately 130 personnel should be in place by spring 2024, the statement added.

The squadron will be joining the Canada-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group in Latvia.

Related Topics

NATO Army Canada Latvia Tank

Recent Stories

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

42 minutes ago
 UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

57 minutes ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

57 minutes ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

2 hours ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

2 hours ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.