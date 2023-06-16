Canada to Deploy Squadron of 15 Leopard 2 Tanks to Latvia by Fall - Defense Ministry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Canada will deploy a squadron of 15 Leopard 2 tanks to Latvia by fall 2023, along with supporting personnel and equipment, the Ministry of National Defense said on Friday.

"Minister Anand announced that Canada intends to deploy a Canadian Army Tank Squadron of 15 Leopard 2 tanks to Latvia, along with supporting personnel and equipment.

This deployment as part of Operation REASSURANCE is set to take place over the coming months, with the full arrival of the tanks, initial supporting personnel, and equipment expected by Fall 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

The full complement of approximately 130 personnel should be in place by spring 2024, the statement added.

The squadron will be joining the Canada-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group in Latvia.