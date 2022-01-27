Canada to Deploy Up to 400 More Personnel to Support Forces in Ukraine - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Canada will deploy up to 400 additional personnel to assist the Ukrainian military and 60 of them will be deployed in the next several days, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said during a news conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Today, we are pleased to announce the extension and expansion of Operation Unifier.

With approximately $340 million we will increase the capacity or our training mission in Ukraine, deploying up to 400 members of the Canadian armed forces with up to 60 of those members being deployed in the coming days," Anand said on Wednesday.

Troudeau said Canada is extending the operation for another three years and is immediately doubling the number of its soldiers - to 400 - who will be performing training or otherwise supporting the Ukrainian military.