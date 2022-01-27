UrduPoint.com

Canada To Deploy Up To 400 Personnel To Support Forces In Ukraine - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 05:10 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Canada will deploy up to 400 personnel in total to assist the Ukrainian military and 60 of them will be deploying in the next several days, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said during a news conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Today, we are pleased to announce the extension and expansion of Operation Unifier. With approximately $340 million we will increase the capacity of our training mission in Ukraine, deploying up to 400 members of the Canadian armed forces with up to 60 of those members being deployed in the coming days," Anand said on Wednesday.

The Canadian soldiers are providing training in such areas as tactics, improvised explosive device disposal, sniping, reconnaissance and medicine, Anand added.

Trudeau explained Canada is extending the operation for another three years and doubling the number of its soldiers in Ukraine from 200 to 400.

The operation is focused in the western part of Ukraine where risks to troops are lowest and they can concentrate on the training and support mission, Trudeau said.

The safety of Canadian personnel remains paramount and in the event of a Russian invasion the government will ensure that members of the military remain safe, Trudeau also said.

The decision on exactly how many troops to send not exceeding the 400 personnel cap will be determined by the situation on the ground, Trudeau added.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba had relayed to her the request for Canada to extend Operation Unifier.

>