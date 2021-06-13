Canada to Donate 100Mln COVID-19 Shots as Part of G7 Supply Plan to Developing States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that the country's portion in the G7 common initiative of coronavirus vaccine supplies to the world's developing nations would be 100 million doses.

"Today, the G7 announced that our collective commitments will result in over one billion doses being shared with the rest of the world. Canada's portion is 100 million doses," Trudeau said after the conclusion of the summit.

He specified that 87 million doses out of the package would be distributed among the developing countries, and 13 million shots would be supplied through WHO's COVAX program, aimed to provide access to vaccines against the disease to low- and middle-income countries.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the G7 leaders agreed to donate over one billion vaccine shots to the world's low-income economies either directly or through the COVAX scheme. He noted that London's share in the scheme was also 100 million doses.