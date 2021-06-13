UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada To Donate 100Mln COVID-19 Shots As Part Of G7 Supply Plan To Developing States

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 09:20 PM

Canada to Donate 100Mln COVID-19 Shots as Part of G7 Supply Plan to Developing States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that the country's portion in the G7 common initiative of coronavirus vaccine supplies to the world's developing nations would be 100 million doses.

"Today, the G7 announced that our collective commitments will result in over one billion doses being shared with the rest of the world. Canada's portion is 100 million doses," Trudeau said after the conclusion of the summit.

He specified that 87 million doses out of the package would be distributed among the developing countries, and 13 million shots would be supplied through WHO's COVAX program, aimed to provide access to vaccines against the disease to low- and middle-income countries.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the G7 leaders agreed to donate over one billion vaccine shots to the world's low-income economies either directly or through the COVAX scheme. He noted that London's share in the scheme was also 100 million doses.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Canada London United Kingdom Justin Trudeau Sunday Share Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of State for Food and Water Security ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

3 hours ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

4 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

4 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.