MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Canada will donate 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the COVAX international shot-sharing mechanism by the end of 2022, the prime minister's office said on Saturday.

The decision was made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his first day at the G20 summit in Italy's Rome.

"As part of this commitment, the Prime Minister announced that, in total, Canada will donate the equivalent of at least 200 million doses to the COVAX Facility by the end of 2022. This includes an immediate commitment to contribute up to 10 million Moderna vaccine doses," the office said in a statement.

Canada will further prioritize the sharing of excess doses through the COVAX mechanism to ensure vaccines get to those who need them most, the statement added.

"Canada is also working with international partners to address barriers to equitable access of vaccines by improving global capacity to manufacture them. While at the Summit, the Prime Minister announced an investment of up to $15 million, to COVAX Manufacturing Task Force partners, in support of the establishment of the South Africa Technology Transfer Hub," the office said.

On Friday, the finance and health minister of the G20 countries announced plans to adopt targets to provide access to COVID-19 vaccines to at least 40% of the global population by the end of the year and at least 70% by the end of 2022.