Canada to Double Climate Finance Commitment to $5.3Bln Over Next 5 Years - Trudeau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Canada will double its financial committment to fight climate change to $5.3 billion over the next five years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.

"Canada will double our climate finance commiment to $5.3 billion over the next 5 years helping communities around the world fight and adapt to climate change," Trudeau said at the press conference wrapping up his third day at the G7 Leader's Summit in England.