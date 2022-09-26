UrduPoint.com

Canada To Drop COVID-19 Entry Requirements On October 1 - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Canada to Drop COVID-19 Entry Requirements on October 1 - Health Minister

Canada will remove all COVID-19-related border requirements for all travelers entering the country beginning on October 1, Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Canada will remove all COVID-19-related border requirements for all travelers entering the country beginning on October 1, Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said on Monday.

"We are announcing that the government of Canada will not renew the order-in-council that expires on September 30 and will therefore remove all COVID-19 border requirements for all travelers entering Canada," Duclos said at a press conference. "This includes the removal of all Federal testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements, as well as the mandatory submission of health information in ArriveCan."

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra also announced that air and rail travelers will no longer be required to undergo health check or wear masks on planes and trains. Cruises will also no longer have to review the vaccination status of crew and passengers.

Duclos said that Canada was in "a much better position than we were in 2020," largely due to vaccinations and observance of other public health measures.

He added that more than 85% of Canadians had received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccines and Moderna's new bivalent vaccine specifically targeting the Omicron variant was now available to all adults.

Duclos said fall booster campaigns were already in progress, citing 40% of Canadians saying they wanted to receive a booster this fall and another 40% saying they were considering it.

The health minister called on Canadians to get a booster if it had been six months since their last dose, comparing the practice to charging a phone battery. He conceded that the government expected an increase in cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses during the fall with activities moving indoors, but believed it could be managed with vaccinations and protocols like masks and handwashing.

Related Topics

Canada Progress September October Border 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

Campaign against profiteers to continue: DC

Campaign against profiteers to continue: DC

2 minutes ago
 DC Haripur chairs dengue control meeting

DC Haripur chairs dengue control meeting

2 minutes ago
 Govt. believes in supremacy of law, constitutions ..

Govt. believes in supremacy of law, constitutions: Azam Tarar

2 minutes ago
 BISP disburses over Rs. 46 billion among flood hit ..

BISP disburses over Rs. 46 billion among flood hit families

2 minutes ago
 Tourism is backbone of Economy: Awn Chaudhary

Tourism is backbone of Economy: Awn Chaudhary

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol arranges awareness seminar a ..

Punjab Highway Patrol arranges awareness seminar at private college

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.