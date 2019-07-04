UrduPoint.com
Canada To Ease Visa Requirement For Ukrainians

Thu 04th July 2019

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his country and Canada would sign an agreement on simplifying visa requirements for educational and business purposes, said the press service of the Ukrainian president on Wednesday

Keivi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his country and Canada would sign an agreement on simplifying visa requirements for educational and business purposes, said the press service of the Ukrainian president on Wednesday.

Zelensky made this announcement during the press briefing after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Toronto on Tuesday.

Zelensky said the agreement would be signed in coming months and would simplify procedures to obtain a visa for study and business purposes for up to one year.

"I would really like the Ukrainian youth to get knowledge and experience here," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also said that the Canadian side had proposed including Ukraine in the Trusted Travelers Programs, bringing the European country closer to a future visa-free regime with Canada.

The other important outcome of the meeting was the extension of the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Canada, which would create additional opportunities for entrepreneurs in IT and other industries, according to Zelensky. The Ukrainian president is currently on his first official visit to Canada.

