Canada to Enhance Air Force Mobility Operations in Europe to Back Ukraine - Defense Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will enhance its air mobility operations in Europe to support Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, the Canadian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will enhance its air mobility operations in Europe to support Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, the Canadian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday.

"Today, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced that the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is enhancing its air mobility operations based in Europe as it conducts ongoing missions there and around the world," the ministry said in a press release.

Canada is planning to add a third CC-130J Hercules aircraft to the detachment based in Prestwick, Scotland, as well as deploy additional support personnel, the release said.

The RCAF detachment in Scotland will include about 55 members of the Canadian Air Force and the number will be subject to change in accordance with operational tempo, the release added.

The enhancement of the RCAF operations from Scotland is expected to increase Canada's ability to support its missions in Europe, including the delivery of military aid to Ukraine, according to the release.

"By delivering Ukraine-bound military aid donated by Canada, Allies, and partners, Canada is making a valuable contribution to Ukraine's defence," Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said in the release. "Today's announcement will enable Canada to deliver even more military aid bound for Ukraine - and as Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, this task remains crucial."

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference that Canada will continue to strengthen the sanctions imposed on Russia and provide military assistance to Ukraine.