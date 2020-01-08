Canada to Ensure That Crash Killing 63 Canadians Is Thoroughly Investigated - Trudeau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the victims of the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 crash outside Tehran and pledged that Canada will work with international partners to thoroughly investigate the cause of the crash

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the victims of the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 crash outside Tehran and pledged that Canada will work with international partners to thoroughly investigate the cause of the crash.

"On behalf of the government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to those who have lost family, friends, and loved ones in this tragedy," Trudeau said in a statement. "Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians' questions are answered. Today, I assure all Canadians that their safety and security is our top priority.

"

Trudeau also said that Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Transport Minister Marc Garneau are actively monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts with the international community.

Garneau issued a statement earlier in the day offering technical assistance in the investigation of the crash.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said citing a UIA representative that 63 of the passengers killed in the crash were Canadians.

UIA flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport on early Wednesday claiming the lives of all 167 passengers and nine Ukrainian crew members.