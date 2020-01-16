UrduPoint.com
Canada To Ensure Ukraine Plane Crash Victims' Families Compensated - Transport Minister

Canada to Ensure Ukraine Plane Crash Victims' Families Compensated - Transport Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Canada can ensure that families affected by the Ukrainian jet crash in Iran receive compensation for the loss of their loved ones, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Our first priority, at this time, is supporting the families and friends of the 57 Canadians that lost their lives in this tragedy. While we can't bring back their loved ones, we can make sure that they receive compensation to help them navigate this difficult time," Garneau said.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, Omar Alghabra, said Canada is also actively exploring the possibility of providing additional compensation to affected families, while the due process of obtaining remuneration from Iran proceeds.

Alghabra added that the government is pursing a number of avenues to assist the families with repatriation efforts, including by waiving or refunding visa fees, expediting the visa application process, and providing mental, spiritual, and legal counseling to those affected.

So far, none of the deceased Canadian nationals have been repatriated, according to Alghabra.

News that the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 plane crash was the result of an errand missile fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran amid escalating tensions with the United States has spurred calls for Iran to fully compensate the families of the victims.

UIA flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport claiming the lives of 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian passengers - and 9 Ukrainian crew members.

