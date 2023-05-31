UrduPoint.com

Canada To Establish Cyber Security Certification Program For Defense Contractors - Anand

Canada to Establish Cyber Security Certification Program for Defense Contractors - Anand

Canada will establish a mandatory cyber security certification requirement for companies with federal defense contracts, National Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday

"Canada is establishing a cyber security certification program to protect our defense supply chains. This certification program will enhance Canada's cybersecurity capabilities and keep our defense industrial base resilient and protected from threats," Anand said at the CANSEC defense and security trade show.

Canada is developing the program in lockstep with the US Defense Department's cybersecurity framework, so that companies doing business in both countries only require to be certified once, the minister noted.

Establishing the certification requirement will be an important step for the country's defense industry, increasing its competitiveness both in Canada and the US, she added.

In a statement, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said that it would jointly lead the development efforts with National Defense and that initial meetings with defense stakeholders would begin in late 2023.

The mandatory certification requirement will be applied to select defense contracts as early as winter 2024, according to the statement.

