Canada to Extradite Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard to US - Justice Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been ordered extradited to the United States after the legal processes against him in Canada concluded, Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti said on Tuesday.

The US Justice Department has indicted Nygard on charges of numerous sexual assaults, racketeering and other crimes that he allegedly committed over at least the past two decades.

"Earlier today, I ordered that Peter Nygard to be surrendered for extradition to the United States to face charges there, but only after the current criminal charges in Canada have been addressed," Lametti said in a statement via Twitter.

The US Justice Department alleges Nygard had been using the resources, funds and influence of his clothing company Nygard International to cover sex trafficking and other abusive activities for more than 25 years.

In Canada, Nygard faces multiple counts of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Nygard's criminal conduct spread across such locations as the United States, Canada and the Bahamas, but also in other places as well, according to the Justice Department.