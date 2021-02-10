UrduPoint.com
Canada To Forgive Some Erroneous Relief Payments Made To Self-Employed Recipients

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 03:50 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Canada will forgive some of the erroneous stimulus payments made to self-employed recipients, Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough said.

"Today, the Government of Canada announced that self-employed individuals who applied for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and would have qualified based on their gross income will not be required to repay the benefit, provided they also met all other eligibility requirements," Qualtrough said in a statement on Tuesday.

Receipt of the CERB - a $1,400 monthly benefit for workers affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic - is conditional on a few prerequisites, including earnings of at least $4,000 the previous fiscal year.

However, a significant portion of self-employed individuals applied for the benefit based on gross income of $4,000 rather than net income.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the government will also defer payments on some outstanding tax debts until April 2022.

"We're providing one year without interest on certain 2020 tax debt," Trudeau told reporters. "If you received emergency Federal benefits, like the CERB, and you made up to $75,000 [US$59,000] in taxable income you will not have to pay interest on your 2020 tax debt until April of next year."

